SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE S opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,812.83. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

