Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.71. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

