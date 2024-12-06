StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
