Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.4% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.