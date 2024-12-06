StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
About SeaChange International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.