Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys 20,436 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele purchased 20,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £10,831.08 ($13,820.44).

LON OAP3 opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.50 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.50 ($0.64). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

