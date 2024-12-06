StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

In other news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 47,456 shares of company stock worth $210,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.