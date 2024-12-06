Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,385,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $524.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $407.15 and a twelve month high of $535.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day moving average of $478.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

