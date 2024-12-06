Vienna Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,151 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,626.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 47,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 164,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.38 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

