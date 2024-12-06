The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

