The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mosaic stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
