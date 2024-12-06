TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.