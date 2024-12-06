Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.430–0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.5 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Tilly’s Trading Down 6.2 %

Tilly’s Company Profile

TLYS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,663. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

