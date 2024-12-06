Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.
