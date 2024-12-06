Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 1,527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.