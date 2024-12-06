Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.440-6.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to ~$6.44 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.23.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEEV
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
