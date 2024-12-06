Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.440-6.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to ~$6.44 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.23.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $18.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.25. 781,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

