Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Camden Property Trust makes up about 0.6% of Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

