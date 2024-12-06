Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

