Wahed Invest LLC Has $12.71 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

