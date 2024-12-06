Whitebox Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 960.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

