Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Zoetis Q1 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.