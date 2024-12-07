ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Abraham Kuruvilla Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 811.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 138,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

