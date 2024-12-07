Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.70 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 413.53 ($5.27), with a volume of 610975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.50 ($5.30).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.13 ($12,736.01). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

