Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.31 and last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 3121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.01. The firm has a market cap of C$693.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

