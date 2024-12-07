Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $630,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $63,093,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $687.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.78 and a 52-week high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.