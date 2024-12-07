WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Announces Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WTBN opened at $25.54 on Friday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile
