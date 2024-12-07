Castleark Management LLC Buys 6,780 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $242.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

