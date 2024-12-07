Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

