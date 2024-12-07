Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.63, for a total transaction of C$1,733,651.10. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 11,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.03, for a total transaction of C$2,192,594.37. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,068.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

