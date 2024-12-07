ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.55. 133,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 867,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZK. CICC Research initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZK. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,388,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.