EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 188,053 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $10,765,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

