EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,381 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $61,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,404,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

