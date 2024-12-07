Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPEY

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.47. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.