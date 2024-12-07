iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.