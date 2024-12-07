GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 121,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

