Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $108.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 836,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 206.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 521,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after buying an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,080,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 75.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,933,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

