Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $59.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

