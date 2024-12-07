Almacenes Éxito S.A. (EXTO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on December 17th

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.0084541.

Almacenes Éxito has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

NYSE EXTO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. Almacenes Éxito has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

