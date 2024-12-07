Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 639,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 886,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,569 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

