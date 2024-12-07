Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065,672 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
