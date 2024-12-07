Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $473,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,360.51. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Interface by 499.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Interface by 33.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Interface by 70.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

