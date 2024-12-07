Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider William Seddon Purchases 7,061 Shares

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider William Seddon purchased 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.67 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.57 ($25,641.39).

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Whitefield Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Whitefield Industrials’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

