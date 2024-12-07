iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

