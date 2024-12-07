iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 923,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 473,267 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

