Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Teradata stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

