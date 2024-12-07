Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Kroger stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. Kroger has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

