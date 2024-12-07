Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $248.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $456.80 and a 52-week high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $527.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.40 and its 200-day moving average is $563.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.