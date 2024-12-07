Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $81,405,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

