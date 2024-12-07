Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Trading Up 27.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) shot up 27.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00). 2,241,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 692,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Laura Ashley Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88.

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

