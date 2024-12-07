MCIA Inc Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MCIA Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPE opened at $28.02 on Friday. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.
Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
