Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000. iShares MSCI Israel ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 3.77% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIS opened at $76.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

