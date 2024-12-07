Mr Miggles Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.08 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Mr Miggles has a total market capitalization of $110.08 million and $11.73 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99,422.79 or 0.99632248 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,093.73 or 0.99302496 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. Mr Miggles’ official website is mrmigglesbase.com.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.10447676 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $12,960,093.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars.

